WATCH: Team Capital News spices it up with ‘Ladies’ Choice’

If you missed them at Swinging With the Stars, you can watch the team’s performance here

If you missed Team Capital News’ performance at the 12th annual Swinging With the Stars, then here’s your chance to see it.

The team raised a little over $11,000, beating their original $7,500 goal.

Team members included Capital News reporters Michael Rodriguez and Natalia Cuevas-Huaico, and Kelowna nurse Ashton LePage. Their instructors were Jen Harden and Madison Koch.

Swinging with the Stars took place on Feb. 22 at the Delta Hotel in Kelowna.

“This was an incredible way to celebrate the 12 anniversary of our gala,” Central Okanagan Hospice Association executive director Natasha Girard said.

“We are so appreciative of our dancers who worked so hard to raise money, our sponsors, guests, volunteers and our community; the funds raised this year now puts Swinging With the Stars at raising $2.5 million for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.”

A release from hospice association thanked the sponsors and professional instructors.

READ MORE: Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

WATCH: Team Capital News spices it up with ‘Ladies’ Choice’

If you missed them at Swinging With the Stars, you can watch the team’s performance here

Central Okanagan school board members approve $50,000 loan for KLO modular farm

The garden will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables once completed

Guilty plea withdrawn in West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

It’s Treat Week at Kelowna’s BC SPCA branch

Get some treats and meet some furry friends

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en Nation

Band stands with hereditary chiefs’ fight against Coastal GasLink pipeline in letter to PM

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Most Read