Walsh closes Vernon Jazz Society series

The Siobhan Walsh Group will rock for the Vernon Jazz Society May 19

The Siobhan Walsh Group, featuring Siobhan Walsh (vocals), Jason de Couto (keyboards/piano), Adam Rohrlick (guitar/saxophone), and Jamie Fraser (drums) performs at the Vernon Jazz Club May 19. (Photo submitted)

Candice McMahon

Special to The Morning Star

The Siobhan Walsh Group is a Vancouver-based jazz band formed from a passion for music that speaks to their hearts. Including aspects of neo-soul, R&B, blues and gospel, this group marries classic and modern style into one.

Their aim is to produce great feeling, great sounding music that inspires and transports an audience.

Walsh has such a passionate, intimate and soulful voice which, when combined with her infectious energy, captivates and enchants jazz patrons everywhere.

Walsh attended Malaspina College in 2006 in the jazz diploma program. Shortly afterwards, she won the Comox Valley Idol with her rendition of the jazz standard Teach Me Tonight. She then became the lead singer of Flat Nine and performed regularly at The Downtown Social Club.

Since 2014, Walsh has lived in Vancouver and performs as the lead vocalist in the Siobhan Walsh Group and in A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, as well as singing co-lead vocals in the dance band The Rain City 6.

“For me, music has always been about connecting with an audience on a deeper level and giving them an experience they won’t forget,” reveals Walsh. “I’ve been greatly inspired by many artists including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Norah Jones, and Gregory Porter. I’m really excited to come to the Vernon Jazz Club and share this music that I’m so passionate about.”

Accompanying Walsh is her pro band from Vancouver: Jason de Couto on keyboards and piano, Adam Rohrlick on guitar and saxophone and Jamie Fraser on drums.

De Couto emits a galvanizing performance on piano and keyboards. He has a vast résumé as a performer and extensive technical knowledge gained through his degrees at SFU, UBC, and Capilano University.

Besides being highly in-demand as a true multi-instrumentalist, Rohrlick is also a producer, arranger, and songwriter who has played and/or recorded with notable musicians such as Michael Bublé and Colin James.

Fraser brings more than 20 years of drumming experience performing with many prominent jazz, R&B and blues bands. His long-time love for these music genres permeates through every song he plays.

On May 19, prepare to be taken on a delightful musical journey as the Siobhan Walsh Group melds the stylings of soul, blues, jazz, and gospel into one.

Siobhan Walsh Group will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) May 19 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. CASH only bar on site. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. VJS is a volunteer-run organization. Please consider joining.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.