George Rithaler, Dominick Young and Julia Body perform the comedic skit La Mouche during the Comfy Bottoms Spring for Seats Revue on Sunday, March 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Spring for seats revue at Shuswap Theatre on Sunday March 18 was a fun afternoon of skits, songs and other brief performances which helped to raise money for new seats for the theatre.

