Ellen Reid, Brad Roberts, Dan Roberts and Mitch Dorge, the original members of the Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies. (Contributed)

Video: Crash Test Dummies hate bananas, love Okanagan peaches

Crash Test Dummies singer Ellen Reid sends a message to Peach Festival attendees

One of the original members of the Crash Test Dummies gave their full endorsement for B.C. peaches as they prepare to headline the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 7.

Peach Festival president Don Kendall said this is the first time the band have played the festival, and the first time they have played in the Okanagan.

“They are one of the most successful groups in Canadian music and touring again after a multi-year hiatus,” Kendall previously told the Western News.

READ MORE: Crash Test Dummies kick off Penticton Peach Festival

The original lineup announced in September that they would be reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album God Shuffled His Feet, which has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.

