VIDEO: $1k on the line for Okanagan filmmakers at Penticton’s Reel Peach Festival

The 6th annual Reel Peach Festival will showcase local filmmakers’ short stories and adventures at Okanagan Lake Park from Aug. 3 to 7. (Photo- Reel Peach Festival Video)

Filmmakers from across the Okanagan are being called upon to share their stories and adventures during the 75th annual edition of the Penticton Peach Festival later this summer.

It’s not just a chance to share their craft with an audience as well, with more than $1,000 in prize money on the line when the Reel Peach Festival returns to the main stage at Okanagan Lake Park from Aug. 3 to 7.

The community event will see groups and individuals submit short films on any subject, with bonus points set to be given to people who feature local stories as part of their creation.

“Every year we’re amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local stories, people and adventures,” said Don Kendall, president of the Peach Festival. “The films expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton.”

Unlike in past years, filmmakers can choose to produce content in any category or genre they want. Previously, the event would feature two film categories: Okanagan Experiences and Okanagan Liquid Libations.

Bonus points will also be available for filmmakers who feature a concept deriving or containing a peach.

“For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of more than 5,000 people is an exciting prospect,” said former Penticton mayor Andrew Jakubeit, a Reel Peach Festival organizer. “You don’t have to be in the film industry to create a short film about something you are passionate about.”

Organizers are asking for submitted films to be family-friendly and one to three minutes in length, with the first-place winner set to receive $1,000.

The second and third-place filmmakers will win $500 and $250, respectively.

“There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region and with today’s technology, it is now easier than ever to create your epic masterpiece,” Jakubeit added. “We encourage everyone to share their ideas, join their friends and create a film together.”

Interested participants have until midnight on July 31 to submit their films.

