Harpist Josh Layne celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert. (Submitted photo)

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Vancouver Island harpist and composer Josh Layne has surpassed 1 million views on his YouTube channel, but those in Victoria will have the opportunity to hear him live later this year.

Layne performs a program of French and German music on the harp April 15.

Layne’s YouTube channel youtube.com/user/JoshLayne77 features his performances from around the world, music videos filmed on location in Victoria, and his “Harp Tuesday” instructional series, which spans seven years and 125-plus episodes.

Layne performs extensively across Canada, the U.S., and in Europe and South America and has been praised for both his virtuosity and the sensitivity of his playing.

He started composing about 2005 and his solo works for harp Passage (2005) and Rhapsody (2007) were both selected and performed at the Sonic Boom festival of new music in Vancouver. In the spring of 2013 he released his fourth CD of solo harp music. Called Passage: music for solo harp it features three of Layne’s original compositions.

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. More info at stlukesvictoria.ca/events.

Music on the program includes Handel’s Concerto for Harp, Prelude and Clair de Lune from Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque and Layne’s transcription of Bach’s famous work for organ, Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565.

Admission is by donation, (suggested $15). The church is wheelchair accessible and parking is free.

Get a taste of the music at www.joshlayne.com.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Just Posted

Lake Country mayor intends to run for re-election

Mayor James Baker said there’s some initiatives he would like to oversee

West Kelowna resident searching for hero

Rhonda Johnson wants to find the man who saved her life

Big White holds fourth TELUS Kelowna Cup

The resort raised $32,564 to support amateur racing

B.C. Games field lacrosse qualification for Thompson-Okanagan

Field lacrosse players are invited to try out for Zone 2

Missing Vernon woman found

20-year-old located safe and sound

40th annual MapleFest held in Kelowna

Celebrate the Francophone culture with this three-day event

Penticton Vees mourning friends killed in Humboldt bus crash

The Penticton Vees won the national hockey title in 2012 in the host community of Humboldt

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Bank robbed in Revelstoke

Police are seeking a “dark skinned male” in his late twenties in connection with the crime

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Peter Soberlak and other former Swift Current Broncos teammates headed to Saskatchewan

2 B.C. men facing 10 drugs, weapon charges after months-long probe

Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, arrested and charged this week

Community rallies to clean up Vernon’s streets

Downtown event Friday aims to spruce up city before summer

Most Read

  • Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

    The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.