Vernon theatre seeks cast help for winter show

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre has put out a casting call for its winter show, Self Help, a comedy written by Norm Foster and directed by Adele Kuyek. (File photo)

The curtain continues to rise inside Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre.

The Powerhouse Theatrical Society is returning to the stage with full houses, and up on the bill next is Self Help by Norm Foster, directed by Adele Kuyek.

The society is putting out a casting call for Self Help. Play reading will be held at the theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 28, followed by auditions Wednesday, Dec. 29, and call backs will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 30.

Rehearsals start Jan. 2. The play will run Feb. 24-27 and March 2-5.

So there’s a stiff in the study. A reporter’s looking for dirt in the hall. A detective is looking for a missing gardener. The maid is in major need of self help. A smart-mouthed agent is suspicious that something is amiss. Self-help gurus Cindy and Hal Savage’s perfect life has fallen apart.

What do do?

Hide the body.

This farce is a hilarious comedy, perfect for a fun, laugh-filled night out.

The characters:

• Hal Savage (husband) – Actor turned self-help guru; male – age: 30s – 50s, physically fit – Must be comfortable with physical touching and kissing;

• Cindy Savage (wife) – Actor turned self-help guru; female – age: 30s – 50s, physically fit – Must be comfortable with physical touching and kissing;

• Bernice – The Savages’ servant; female/male – age: 20s – 60s;

• Ruby Delvecchio – The Savages’ agent; female: age – mid 30s to 60s;

• Detective Snow: policeman; male – age: late 30s to 60s;

• Jeremy Cash – investigative reporter; male: age – late 20s to 50s;

• voice/announcer.

Visit https://powerhousetheatre.net/ to fill in an audition application form.

