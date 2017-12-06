Vernon stars in film

Movie being shot in North Okanagan this week

Alexander Ludwig on the set of PEACE in Vernon, B.C., Dec. 4, 2017. Image credit: 5iveby5ive Media

Army tanks, soldiers and camera crews have converged on the North Okanagan.

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, announced today that Enderby Entertainment is shooting the World War Two action thriller, PEACE, in Vernon. Academy Award®-winning director Robert Port will write and direct PEACE, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Richard Bausch.

The film will star Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, Swerve, Hunger Games, Blackway) and Sam Keeley (The Cured, Megan Leavey, The Seige of Jadotville, Burnt, In the Heart of the Sea); and is being produced by Enderby’s Rick Dugdale (An Ordinary Man, Intrigo Trilogy) and Richard Bullock. Maury Povich and Alexander Ludwig will serve as Executive Producers.

In the story, four American soldiers set out on the grueling ascent of an Italian mountainside in the closing days of WWII, haunted by their evil sergeant’s cold-blooded murder of a young woman and with an old Italian man of uncertain loyalties as their guide.

Robert Port is best known for directing Twin Towers, the 2003 Academy Award-winner for Best Documentary – Short Subject. He is also a writer and producer on numerous TV dramas including Training Day and Numb3rs. PEACE reunites Port with Povich after their Oscar-winning film Twin Towers.

Enderby’s Rick Dugdale comments, “We are thrilled to work with Robert on this exciting adaptation of PEACE. WW2 films are always a fascinating lens of history, and this morality tale is now more relevant than ever.”

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, comments, “Once again we are very pleased to have another production brought to the Okanagan by Enderby Entertainment. When film and tv companies keep coming back to the Okanagan to shoot we know we are doing the right things to attract their return.”

Rick Dugdale and Robert Port on the set of PEACE in Vernon, B.C., Dec. 4, 2017. Image credit: 5iveby5ive Media

