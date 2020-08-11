Vernon rappers get Swanky with Soda CRCKRS

Soda Crckrs (Alfred Owen and Malcolm Otter) have gotten creative with their unique videos featuring a local antique store and grandma’s basement. (Soda Crckrs photo)

A couple of local hip hop products have paired up for serve some salty sounds off their latest album.

Alfred Busslinger (also known as Alfy’O) and Malcolm Otter (Memo) have joined forces as Soda CRCKRS and just released their fifth single off their forthcoming album.

With their own original sound and taste for music, together they bring a style they like to call ‘Swanky,’ which means: new age taste with some old school vibes. And it’s the latest title of their latest single.

These two rap misfits are ready to make a mark in the scene with their upcoming album, set to release this summer.

“We both grew up here and both went to VSS, we actually grew up on the same street as each other and didn’t even know it until just a few years ago because we’re a couple years apart and weren’t even friends in high school,” Busslinger said.

The Caucasian pair thought the name Soda CRCKRS fit them well as it is unique and original.

“Plus it makes people laugh every time they hear it,” Busslinger said. “I was actually surprised no one had thought of it before us.

“Plus, we can be a little salty.”

Otter, 32, and Busslinger, 30, have collaborated on tracks together, but this album so far features both in some of their hometown hangouts, including a downtown antique store and Busslinger’s grandma’s basement. The latest featuring a truckload of soda crackers, Marvel figurines and some old school props.

“We feel a lot of rappers, especially nowadays live through ego in there music and it isn’t who they truly are,” said Busslinger. “We put a lot of deep emotions and inner thoughts into the making of our album where you can really get a good feel for who we are as artists as well as just normal human beings going through struggles like everyone else.”

READ MORE: Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

READ MORE: Vernon Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof going virtual

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music