Alt-rock band daysormay, founded in Vernon, released its new music video for Running on YouTube Aug. 20, 2020. (daysormay photo)

Vernon product daysormay drops new music video

Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August

Alternative rock trio, daysormay, who had their start in Vernon, released a new music video and in only three weeks have garnered more than 40,000 plays on YouTube.

Bandmates Carson and Nolan Bassett and singer Aidan Andrews uploaded Running to the streaming channel Thursday, Aug. 20, and fans of AJR (Sober Up), Kelowna’s own We Are the City, the Zolas, Passion Pit, twenty one pilots and the like should tune in and try a taste.

The new track is an introspective, self-audit that asks the hard questions resulting in unexpected answers.

Inspired by the works of Phoenix, Glass Animals and Portugal, the twin brothers-slash-rhythm section and singer Andrews are finding their space in the blossoming modern alternative music scene and they have the online followers to show for it.

Although COVID-19 has put a full stop to live performances, daysormay, which translates to “from now on”, have shared the stage with Cold War Kids, Tessa Violet, Peach Pit, Walk off the Earth and the Arkells. They have also had slots on international stages in Germany, England and a U.S. tour.

The trio, who grew up in Vernon, are now in their 20s and call Vancouver home.

READ MORE: Vernon alt-rock trio to make U.S. tour

READ MORE: Vernon band named Top 25 finalist in CBC’s Searchlight contest

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan film industry booming despite COVID-19

Just Posted

BC Culture Days coming to Kelowna, Lake Country

COVID-19 protocols are in place and events come in a variety of formats from in-person to digital

Lake Country crime stats down in 2020

While stats show dip in offences and calls, break and enters double

Student rock concerts raise $250K for Kelowna General Hospital

Over the past 13 years, Wentworth Music students have been rocking for a cause

Okanagan golf pros earn PGA of B.C. accolades

Professionals from two Vernon golf courses were recognized among the best in the Interior

Large fence panels stolen from Lake Country home in the night

Jay Logie is hoping the panels were taken by mistake and will be returned

Vernon product daysormay drops new music video

Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

Convicted Okanagan sex offender facing more child porn charges

After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Daring cliffside rescue ends busy summer for Shuswap marine rescue

Emergency services work together to save a man who had fallen onto a ledge near the lake

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Most Read