Vernon horror house scares up funds for residential school survivors

A Vernon family that has been serving up frights for a few years now is taking their Halloween display to a whole new level this year, in support of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Sue Allin’s 39th Avenue home has been transformed to a horror house after acquiring props from another Okanagan haunted house.

“This year is definitely the biggest. It wraps around our whole house,” said Allin, after buying all of the props from a Kelowna display this year. “We have so much more to work with.”

Playing to the theme of horror movies, all are invited to come find the references at 2505 39th Ave. Oct. 30 and 31 from 7-10:30 p.m. both nights. There will also be a 4-6 p.m. daytime slot better suited to children as there will be no actors or jump scares.

The family is raising funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and has a suggested minimum donation of $3 per person.

“In light of this last year’s horrific news in regards to the residential schools it seemed appropriate,” Allin said. “The news hit close to home as we have Indigenous relatives and friends throughout our family.”

This is the fourth year the family has opened up their yard in celebration of their favourite holiday.

“Halloween is the equivalent of our Christmas. We call it Halloweemus! All of our family comes to join in.”

