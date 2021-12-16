Vernon homes light up for Christmas

Christmas spirit is shining brightly around town.

More and more residents are plugging in to decorating their homes with bright lights, blow ups, music and more.

For those wanting to take it all in, here is a list of more than 30 locations lit up brighter than your average Christmas tree.

The list has been provided by Tourism Vernon and realtor John Christmas, from his annual Christmas Light Tour. The local realtor has partnered with the North Okanagan Neurological Association to raise funds for NONA.

“We are excited to join the John Christmas Light Tour and add on to this community event. There are so many beautifully decorated homes in Vernon that participate in this event, and NONA is looking forward to adding on to this and making something special for the children in our community,” said Helen Armstrong, executive director at NONA.

NONA will be collecting cash donations Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at 2802 34th St.

Predator Ridge is also inviting residents to come see the lights at the golf resort community. A few homes even topped the Predator Ridge light up competition: 124 Mashie Crescent, 115 Longspoon Drive and 436 Falcon Point Way.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is also decked out for the season with not just lights, but giveaways, events, donation collections and more.

Some notable homes that didn’t make Christmas’ Light Tour are:

• 30 Midland Drive

• 1206 43rd Avenue

• 8-2310 34th Street

• 1441 Copper Mountain Court

• 2205/2209/2213 Canary Place

• 4416 Westview Place

• 8902 Eastside Road

• 5500 Okanagan Avenue

• 5812 Teal Drive

• 5764 Tern Place

• 4416 Westview Place

• 4605 Bellevue Place

And here is the Christmas Light Tour list:

1. 7156 Lakeridge Drive

2. 7043 Amber Drive

3. 7966 Okanagan Landing Road

4. 5769 Teal Drive

5. 2221 Canary Place (the entire culdasac is decorated)

6. 5617 South Vernon Drive

7. 4216 15 Avenue

8. 1500 43 Street

9. 4416 Bellevue Drive

10. 4504 Valleyview Place

11. 3408 20th Ave

12. 3302 21 Avenue (several houses are lit up on this road)

13. 2802 34 Street – NONA viewing from 5-9 p.m. daily

14. 1206 43rd Avenue

15. 4188 East Vernon Road

16. 5100 Dixon Dam Road

17. 364 Marmot Court

18. 1430 Copper Mountain Court

19. 6653 Blackcomb Way

20. 7435 L & A Road

21. 6439 Blue Jay Road

READ MORE: VIDEO: Revelstoke’s Christmas light tour

READ MORE: Cold weather sparks increase in warming fires in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasThings to do