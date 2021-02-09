Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID

The Drive-Thru Ice Park has been a hit among many residents, despite some complaining about having to pay to take in the ice sculptures. (Wayne Emde Photography)

It may not be the biggest or best, but despite all the odds, Vernon Winter Carnival remains committed to rounding up some fun.

Unlike the majority of events that have been curbed by COVID-19, the 61st annual Carnival forged ahead. Many events could not take place due to provincial health regulations, and others have moved online, but in true Carnival spirit, the event rode on.

“It was, by far, easier for them to cancel it this year, but their board of directors and many, many volunteers made great strides to give something to the community,” Vernon Coun. Kari Gares said.

And there’s still take to take some of the fun in, since Carnival doesn’t wrap up until Sunday, Feb. 14.

Most involved a virtual presence, like the theatre production of Our Home Town, starring the Morning Star’s own Roger Knox.

While others still have a physical presence, such as the Drive-Thru Ice Park.

But instead of celebrating the fact that these events came to fruition, some have trashed them, both physically and virtually. The ice sculptures in Polson Park were vandalized over the weekend, while the event itself was slammed on some Facebook groups.

“People going on rant and rave pages complaining about paying $10 to go to the Drive-Thru Ice Park is just ridiculous to me,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “If you don’t want to go, don’t go, but don’t complain about it.”

Since a plethora of free Carnival events are typically offered, many people were upset to have to pay to enjoy this one. But as Mund explains, Carnival took a big hit this year not being able to put on a number of events, most of which are free because they are subsidized by events with a fee.

Instead of complaining, he’s impressed by all the efforts that have gone into Wild West Carnival.

“Thanks for putting on something when you can’t.”

We took our kids to Polson Park tonight to see the ice sculptures. Despite some vandals last night the ice sculptures… Posted by Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd. on Sunday, February 7, 2021

