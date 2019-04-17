photo: Facebook

Tribute concert to raise money for youth treatment centre in Kelowna

The ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will raise funds for he Bridge Youth & Family Services’ Youth Recovery House campaign

A special concert, Tributes for Teens: Arrival and Dreams will feature Arrival, Canada’s tribute to ABBA and Dreams, the ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac, as well as special guest performances.

Hosted by Kelowna councillor, Ryan Donn to raise funds to build a youth treatment centre in Kelowna, the concert will take place at The Kelowna Community Theatre Oct. 25 at 7:30p.m.

Music lovers can expect two authentic sounding six-piece tribute performances in full costumes with similar styles, looks and sounds to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

“I’ve been inspired by my fellow councilors as I’ve seen them raise funds for great causes in our community. I’m excited to produce an entertaining night out at the Kelowna Community Theatre, raising funds for a great local charity filling a gap in our community,” said Donn.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Bridge Youth & Family Services’ Youth Recovery House campaign.

The Bridge is raising funds to build a 16-bed, live-in treatment centre for youth aged 18 and under to heal and recover from addiction. There are fewer than 50 publicly funded treatment beds for youth in B.C. and none in the Interior for those under 17-years-old.

“They are helping us to change the story in the Okanagan for young people and their families struggling with addiction. A night of music that pays tribute to this community’s youth is a perfect way to celebrate them and to raise funds and awareness for the Youth Recovery House,” said Celine Thompson, executive director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com

