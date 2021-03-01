The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

Travelling art kit a hit in North Okanagan schools

Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program delivers art education to the classrooms

A new chapter in art education making its way to local schools has proven popular.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery recently launched the new Regional Reach program, a travelling art education kit, delivered to teachers and students in the Vernon School District and the surrounding communities. The program has been widely accepted and is almost entirely booked for the year, with plans to create a second kit underway.

The kit was created to deliver art education to all, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some schools nearby can participate in school tours and workshops at the gallery, high bus costs and other barriers affect outlying schools in the North Okanagan, creating lack of access to the VPAG’s art education programs.

“Art naturally invites deep and extended thought. This year’s Regional Reach kit focuses on five Indigenous artists whose work explores identity and culture and asks us to consider Indigenous peoples’ rights and world views,” learning and community engagement curator Kelsie Belehowsky said. “The artists and artworks in this guide have been chosen to inspire creative inquiry and critical thinking about the effects of colonialism through engagement with art.”

Teachers have the flexibility to tailor the lessons to their class/age group needs. The kit includes all the materials for select printmaking art activities and are cross curricular in art education, social studies, language arts, and science. For more information or to request a booking date for Regional Reach go to www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/regional-reach.

The VPAG is committed to connecting the community to the creative possibilities within the visual arts.

READ MORE: Okanagan to host virtual wedding fair

READ MORE: Vernon students spread cheer through carnations

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

Previous story
The show must go on: Kelowna musicians take virtual stage to keep playing

Just Posted

The Vernon Public Art Gallery's new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)
Travelling art kit a hit in North Okanagan schools

Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program delivers art education to the classrooms

A kaleidescope of colours was captured over Lake Country Sunday, Feb. 28. (Wendey Innes-Shaw photo)
Colourful close to month with North Okanagan sunset

From all angles: Vernon and Lake Country photographers capture sunset Feb. 28

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is set to take over Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema on 30th Avenue June 1 as fundraising for building upgrades is a third of the way to its goal. (Photo contributed)
Historic Vernon cinema rolling into society’s hands

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will take over and run with volunteers the Towne Cinema starting June 1

(File photo)
UBCO introduces another reading break in November

The break only affects the Okanagan campus

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Pastafarian Gary Smith, pictured here dressed as a pirate, wanted to wear his tricorn (also pictured here) in his driver’s licence photo, arguing that the display was a religious observance. Photo: Facebook
B.C. Pastafarian loses Supreme Court fight to wear pirate hat in driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith of Grand Forks, put his case to the Supreme Court in Rossland in early February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

City council passed resolution in support of an expansion of the licence area at Salmon Arm’s Marionette Winery for the inclusion of a lounge area. (Marionette Winery/Facebook)
Salmon Arm council supports lounge addition at Shuswap winery

Marionette Winery expanding licence area to host small gatherings

An injured skier was helivaced from Apex Mountain Resort to Kelowna General Hospital Monday, March, 2021. (Linda Geggie / Facebook)
Injured skier helivaced from Apex Mountain Resort

The skier was taken to Kelowna General Hospital

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Most Read