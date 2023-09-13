Tazz’s diverse performances have solidified his position as a sought-after comedic sensation. (Train Wreck Comedy)

Train Wreck Comedy Cares pulls the laughs into Vernon, Penticton

The event will feature Big Daddy Tazz, known fondly as the Bipolar Buddha

After a summer of wildfires, drought and high grocery prices, it’s time for a laugh.

This fall Train Wreck Comedy has paired up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) for a night of fun with a heartfelt touch behind it.

The train will be pulling into Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops this month for the extraordinary comedy event featuring the larger-than-life comedian, Big Daddy Tazz, known fondly as the Bipolar Buddha.

Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon said Tazz has headlined everything from a centenarian’s birthday bash to a biker initiation.

“Tazz’s personal journey has been one of triumph over challenges. After embracing his identity as a manic-depressive, attention-deficit, socially anxious dyslexic, he harnessed his conditions to become a mental health champion,” said Balsdon.

Whether commanding fundraisers, corporate events, festivals, or television appearances, he seems to leave audiences in stitches, said Balsdon. This year, he was honoured with the John Candy Award for his exceptional contributions to comedy and mental health advocacy.

“If laughter’s the cure, this show is the doctor’s orders,” said Balsdon. “Big Daddy Tazz is the comic remedy you’ve been waiting for, guaranteed laughs from start to cure-all finish.”

Train Wreck Comedy Cares will be in Kamloops on Sept. 21 at the Paramount Theatre, in Vernon on Sept. 22 at the Towne Theatre and in Penticton on Sept. 23 at the Cleland Theatre.

A limited number of early bird tickets are on sale now at trainwreckcomedy.com.

