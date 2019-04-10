Top motocross riders in Canada coming to the South Okanagan

Five of the top motocross riders in Canada will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

Spectators on the balcony get a birds-eye view of the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross demonstration at the Penticton Peach Festival last year. (Western News file photo)

Canadian Tire Mega Motocross returns to the Penticton Peach Festival in 2019 with five of the top motocross riders in Canada.

“The Canadian Tire Mega Motocross is one of the most exciting shows in Peach Festival history,” said Don Kendall, Peachfest president. “Watching those great riders soar above Lakeshore Drive is incredible.”

Among the riders that will be performing in Penticton is Kyle Demelo, from Oliver, who competed in his first X Games in 2018, finishing in ninth place in the freestyle competition. He has since taken sixth place for best trick in snowbike at the 2019 X Games in Aspen. The Monster Energy-sponsored rider built his own ‘dream sandbox’ near his home in the South Okanagan to ride on and has toured with Nitro Circus.

Also returning this year are Chris Nolan, Jeff Fehr and Jay Soltes. Nolan, from Kelowna, can throw down some of the biggest cliffhangers and rock solids that has ever been seen in a demo. Fehr was the first person in Canada to go inverted on a dirt bike and the ninth person in the world to do it. He holds the world record for the longest natural terrain back flip at 105 feet. Soltes, who grew up in Osoyoos, learned to ride his bike across backcountry and mountain terrain and began training with Demelo at his home track.

Sledgehammer Apparel, who organizes the show said it is one of their favourite events and teased that they will have more exciting news about their show as they get closer to their show dates.

“Everyone loves coming to Peach Festival. The loud and enthusiastic crowd makes it really exciting for the riders,” said Derek Rouselle, Sledgehammer spokesperson.

The Canadian Tire Mega Motocross will be held on Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to Okanagan Lake Park. The riders will perform two shows daily from Thursday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 10. All shows are free.

For more information on the Penticton Peach Festival visit www.peachfest.com or follow them on Facebook @PentictonPeachFest, Twitter @Peachfest2019 and on Instagram @PentictonPeachFestival.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.