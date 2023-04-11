TLC and Shaggy bringing Hot Summer Nights Tour to Penticton

They will join forces to bring all their hits to the South Okanagan Events Centre in July

The TLC Shaggy Hot Summer Nights Tour comes to the SOEC in Penticton on July 15. (Submitted)

You won’t have to go chasing waterfalls to watch award-winning group TLC because they are playing Penticton this July.

Multi-Grammy award-winning supergroup TLC and multi-Grammy award-winning Jamaican icon Shaggy, announced they will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Saturday, July 15.

Tickets for the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023 go on sale April 14.

Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel”.

General tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. Presale for club members will happen between April 12 to April 13.

