Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

Tickets are still available for this Farm Folk City Folk’s Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna.
The 11th annual event is taking place at Caldwell Heritage Farms this Sunday (Aug. 11) between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. for an afternoon of live music, and tasting gourmet creations from some of the Okanagan’s top chefs, bakers, food artisans, vintners, brewers, distillers and other beverage producers.
The three-hour wandering will highlight the connections between farmers and chefs, field and table, and between farm folks and city folks.
Farm Folk City Folk’s feasts are the largest of their kind in Canada with events also taking place in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.
Tickets for the event are available at eventbrite.ca
