Thrash Wrestling back in Okanagan ring

Table, ladders and chair main event sure to draw crowd to Schubert Centre Friday

Champion Camaro Cope will battle a secret opponent as Thrash Wrestling returns to Vernon Friday with its Far Beyond Driven card at the Schubert Centre (doors open at 7:30 p.m., wrestling is at 8 p.m.). The main event is a table, ladders and chairs bout, and there will also be a Hair vs Hair match with the loser having his head shaved in the middle of the ring. (Thrash wrestling photo)

As if a tables, ladders and chairs main event wasn’t enough.

Thrash Wrestling returns to Vernon Friday with its ring hi-jinks and mayhem where not only will the main event have the crowd in an uproar, but so, too, will the Hair vs Hair challenge match and other exciting bouts on the card.

B.C.’s hottest live wrestling show brings its Far Beyond Driven card to the Schubert Centre Friday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). The main event, the tables, ladders and chairs match, will feature (Dastardly) Danni Deeds, (The Homicidal Maniac) Slave, (Fantastic) Matt Xstatic and Jayce (Dream Killer) D’Arcy. Four wrestlers, one winner.

Arch-rivals Sean (Top Young Gun) Gaston and Braydon (The Blonde Bomber) Goss will face each other in the Hair vs Hair match. Loser will have the ignominious task of having his head shaved in the middle of the ring.

There’s still more.

The Thrash Tag Team Championship will be defended by the champions, The Dragon Revival, Black Dragon and Ace Redman Jr. against the newly-formed team of Michael (Top Drawer) More and Chucky Lee Ray.

Thrash individual champion Camaro Cope will battle a surprise opponent.

Tickets are available in advance for $15 or four for $50 at Ebenezers, Downtown Intenet Lounge, Schubert Centre, Snac Shac (Lumby), Tony O’s (Enderby), and Dollar Dollar (Armstrong), or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

Tickets at the door are $20 each.



