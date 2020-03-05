A group of hikers explore the trails of Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

When it comes to hiking in “Beautiful British Columbia”, there are several trails that present spectacular views like those in the Okanagan Valley.

As the weather warms up, it’s hard not to get excited about exploring the natural gems the valley has to offer. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or you’re an average Joe, these scenic spots should be a must on your summertime agenda.

Knox Mountain – Apex Trail

The Apex trail is one of the more difficult trails to navigate on this list. The trail is a test of upper body strength and conditioning but once at the top, expect spectacular lookout spots of Okanagan Lake and West Kelowna.

Knox Mountain – Paul’s Tomb

View this post on Instagram

Bombs away

A post shared by BRECK 🌩 (@brecklaberge) on

Paul’s tomb is a favourite among Kelowna locals. No matter what time of year, you can expect to see someone navigating the trails. Here’s a hint of why it’s so great: private beaches, cliff jumping and stellar lookout points. Do note that Paul’s Tomb is closed for the month of March 2020.

Myra Canyon Trestles

View this post on Instagram

When two white girls go hiking❤️

A post shared by Jess (@jess.letto) on

Visit the highly-scenic portion of the Kettle Valley Railway in Penticton that runs along a steep-walled canyon. Originally built by hand at the turn of the last century, this impressive landmark is highlighted by two tunnels and 18 trestle bridges. Rent a bicycle or explore it on foot.

Okanagan Rail Trail

The Okanagan Rail Trail is a true British Columbia experience. With a total length of 50 km starting at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and ending at the center of Okanagan Lake, downtown Kelowna, users can bike, run or walk while enjoying scenic views around along the water.

Glen Canyon Regional Park

View this post on Instagram

we had such a good time today 🧡💚

A post shared by Sadie (@saedee__) on

This is a family-friendly hike with a few stairs to climb for beautiful viewpoints.

Crawford Estates – Crawford Falls

View this post on Instagram

All we have is NOW🕕 Photo cred @johanneskietz

A post shared by Moritz Schmidt (@the_moritz0510) on

This a nice hike for those looking to be rewarded for their hard work. Experienced hikers will climb down to the falls using ropes to sit and embrace one of the coolest waterfalls in the Okanagan.

Mission Creek – Greenway Trail

Mission Creek Greenway is made up of two main trails on either side of Mission Creek, making it the perfect hike for families and friends. One of the main trailheads located on 2363 Springfield Road, also has picnic areas and a children’s playground.

Mount Boucherie

View this post on Instagram

🏔 Never stop exploring #mountainlife #gonehiking

A post shared by Lexie Heron (@_happilylex) on

Explore am abundance of trails on this West Kelowna mountain. The Rush Trail is the most popular among local hikers, but don’t be afraid to branch out and explore the rest. Mount Boucherie is also pet-friendly.

All information has been provided by ToursismKelowna.ca and TripAdvisor.ca

