The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates The Oscars

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will bring it’s Oso at the Oscars show to the Okanagan.

Sponsored by The Vibrant Vine, this show is designed to walk the audience back through decades of music that will be forever linked to some of the greatest movies ever made.

Music has always been an integral part of storytelling. And nowhere is it more apparent than when it’s featured on the big screen. Movie music has stood the test of time, through a dizzying range of genres, styles and performers.

OSO’s performers for this evening are a truly dynamic duo who choose to make Vernon their home: soprano Melina Schein and her son, tenor Justin Moore.

Schein, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, grew up in New York City and received her undergraduate training at The Juilliard School in voice and piano accompaniment. A versatile, high-lyric coloratura with a passion for musical theatre, Melina has left her indelible mark on a series of Broadway, off-Broadway and touring productions. Since 1996, Schein has been the founder and director of the Valley Vocal Arts Studio in Vernon.

Moore’s first performance with the OSO was in 2009, at the age of nine. Since then, he has appeared in full musical productions of Les Miserables, Mel Brooks’ The Producers and Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance, all with Big Apple Productions and Valley Vocal Arts. In addition, he made a guest vocal appearance in last year’s popular tribute to John Denver, Rocky Mountain High.

In celebration of the Oscars legacy of outstanding musical contributions, Schein and Moore will be performing some of the most iconic movie music ever produced, from classics like Moon River and When You Wish Upon a Star to modern-day compositions from La La Land and the Disney film, Coco. In addition, the OSO will rev up to perform some of the most memorable orchestral themes from some of the top-grossing films of all time.

“Imagine your favourite movies without the soundtrack. The shark becomes less scary, the victory in Star Wars less satisfying. The melodies, rhythms and colours of music are what we associate with our favourite stories. We look forward to bringing them all to life,” said OSO music director Rosemary Thomson.

Performance and ticket information are as follows:

Kelowna Community Theatre – Friday, March 8 at 7:30p.m. at kelownatickets.com

Cleland Theatre in Penticton– Saturday, March 9 at 7:30p.m. at kelownatickets.com

Vernon Performing Arts Centre – Sunday, March 10 at 7p.m. at ticketseller.ca

