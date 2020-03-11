The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a celebration focused on cultural revitalization. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival returns in July

The festival is being held at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3. in West Kelowna, B.C.

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival is returning to West Kelowna in July.

“Attendees are invited to watch performances, dancers, music, and comedy, enjoy artistic workshops and Indigenous culinary delights while socializing, and generally immersing themselves in an inclusionary cultural experience,” reads a post from the festivals Facebook page.

Traditional arts and crafts workshops including plant harvesting and drum or rattle making will also be offered.

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a celebration focused on cultural revitalization. There will be traditional and contemporary Indigenous Music and Performance Artists on the main stage.

“We are very happy to welcome back many Indigenous artisans, crafters and fashion designers from across Canada at the Vendor Village,” said the organizers on Facebook.

“We are also excited to host APTN’s Kid’s Activity Zone with family-focused fun such as arts, crafts and dance classes. We welcome people from all age groups who are very closely connected to history, music, art, fashion or are curious about First Nations’ culture.”

The lineup for the festival has yet to be released.

Single-day and weekend passes for the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3. in West Kelowna can be purchased here.

READ MORE: High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

READ MORE: Peachfest announces 2020 headliners

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

Just Posted

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival returns in July

The festival is being held at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3. in West Kelowna, B.C.

Jackknifed semi causes southbound closures on Coquihalla

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

‘Unconventional’ wedge-shaped building proposed for downtown Kelowna

City staff recommended council does not approve the unique building

Toilet paper frenzy occurs outside Kelowna Costco on Wednesday morning

Some people were seen with as much as ten packages of toilet paper leaving store

Sonia Furstenau kicks off B.C. Green leadership campaign in the Okanagan

The first stop in her spring Okanagan tour is Peachland on Mar. 12

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

Facility one of 30 to receive B.C. Used Oil Management Association honours for top collector

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Vernon police nab two after string of parking meter thefts

39 parking meters were targeted in the downtown core last week

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

COVID-19 forces cancellation of two Penticton events

Impacts of COVID-19 spread to the Okanagan as health officals say to avoid large crowds and travel

Most Read