The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival returns in July

The festival is being held at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3. in West Kelowna, B.C.

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a celebration focused on cultural revitalization. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival is returning to West Kelowna in July.

“Attendees are invited to watch performances, dancers, music, and comedy, enjoy artistic workshops and Indigenous culinary delights while socializing, and generally immersing themselves in an inclusionary cultural experience,” reads a post from the festivals Facebook page.

Traditional arts and crafts workshops including plant harvesting and drum or rattle making will also be offered.

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a celebration focused on cultural revitalization. There will be traditional and contemporary Indigenous Music and Performance Artists on the main stage.

“We are very happy to welcome back many Indigenous artisans, crafters and fashion designers from across Canada at the Vendor Village,” said the organizers on Facebook.

“We are also excited to host APTN’s Kid’s Activity Zone with family-focused fun such as arts, crafts and dance classes. We welcome people from all age groups who are very closely connected to history, music, art, fashion or are curious about First Nations’ culture.”

The lineup for the festival has yet to be released.

Single-day and weekend passes for the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3. in West Kelowna can be purchased here.

