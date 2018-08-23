The New Pornographers to play in Kelowna

The New Pornographers are making its way to Kelowna this September.

About the new album’s first single, NPR said, “Hold on tight: it’s another relentlessly exuberant, propulsive jam from The New Pornographers. The latest in the band’s deep catalogue of clever and addictive power pop is High Ticket Attractions,” according to Select Your Tickets.

“At the beginning of this record, there was some thinking that we wanted it to be like a Krautrock Fifth Dimension. Of course, our mutated idea of what Krautrock is probably doesn’t sound like Krautrock at all. But we were thinking: Let’s try and rock in a different way,” said founder and frontman A.C. Newman.

Since their debut in 2000, The New Pornographers have released six studio albums including their most recent, Brill Bruisers in April 2017, hailed as an “exuberant, synthpop-infused set” by Rolling Stone, “infectious” by Harper’s Bazaar and “the grand and purposeful hookfest that you would hope these guys would come back with” by Stereogum, according to Select Your Tickets.

The band is performing Sept. 30 at the Kelowna Community Theatre with Born Ruffians, and tickets can be purchased online, the website said.

