The Louisiana Hayride comes to Lake Country

The production takes place Oct. 2 at Creekside Theatre

If you’re a fan of Elvis, Roy Orbison or Patsy Cline, you’re in for a treat.

The Creekside Theatre in Lake Country will be host to a unique show known as the Louisiana Hayride, based on the historical radio show that helped launch the careers of some of the biggest names in American country and western music.

Singers and musicians performing on the Louisiana Hayride Show will recreate these iconic artists.

According to one of the show’s creators Gil Risling, theatre goers will hear Elvis sing ‘That’s Alright Mama’, the song he sang the first time he was on the Louisiana Hayride back when he was 19-years-old.

“Roy Orbison will show up with ‘Crying’ and ‘Pretty Woman’ and always a favourite, Patsy Cline will be there as well singing her hits,” Risling said. “Another audience favourite is Loretta Lynn singing her signature song ‘Coalminer’s Daughter’ and her little sister, Crystal Gayle will also be there singing a couple of her chart toppers.”

This is the ninth year of production for the Louisiana Hayride, which tours across Western Canada.

“The music in this show will bring back memories from a bygone era,” explained Risling. “This is music the audience remembers, either first hand, or in many cases, it’s music they remember their parents or grandparents playing. Music that’s no longer easily accessible.”

Risling is actually featured in the production as one of the musicians playing electric and acoustic guitar as well as is the voice of Roy Orbison.

Andrea Anderson portrays that of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle. While William Brookfield recreates of songs by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Tennessee Ernie Ford. Derek Pulliam is on stand-up bass, guitar and is the vocals for that of Lefty Frizzell and Bobby Bare. Elvis is played by tribute artist Vic De Sousa who, according to Risling, adds another dimension to the Louisiana Hayride Show.

Catch the Louisiana Hayride at Creekside Theatre on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online, or at the Lake Country Municipal Hall 250-766-9309 or at the Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

