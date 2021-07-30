The Lizard set to rock Kelowna airwaves after classic rebrand

Power 104.7 FM will now be known as The Lizard

An old favourite is changing its tune by taking a historical twist.

Formally known as Power 104.7 FM, the rock station CKLZ FM is switching up the dial to 104.7 The Lizard.

The name might ring a bell to Kelowna residents who enjoyed rock music in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s as The Lizard rocked the airwaves in the past.

The station will continue to play classic and current rock under the re-brand.

CKLZ FM was Kelowna’s first FM radio station back in 1964.

According to senior program director Russell James, 104.7 FM will be branded The Rock of Kelowna as it continues to play favourites for music fans.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s BNA, Skinny Duke’s to remain closed to stop spread of COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Music