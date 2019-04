The popular music venue and eatery reanimates under new management

It’s alive! The Grateful Fed reanimates under new management.

A sign outside of the pub that closed Dec. 23 said that the popular eatery and live music venue will open soon.

”Get ready,” said the sign posted outside April 7.

READ MORE: ‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Grateful Fed Cafe is up for sale

READ MORE: The ultimate music fan, owner of Milkcrate Records an artery of Kelowna’s music scene

Work is going on inside, however there are tarps covering the windows.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.