Randy Bachman performs at Rock the Lake at Prospera Place Aug. 10 Photo/Sydney Morton

Randy Bachman discusses the future of guitars

After a drop in sales, the rock legend says the guitar isn’t going anywhere

A rock legend took the stage in Kelowna Friday night, moving his hands effortlessly along the neck of his guitar, playing the songs that made made him a part of Canadian rock history and pushed his band in front of an international spotlight.

Founding member of The Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Iron Horse and Brave Belt Randy Bachman kicked off Rock the Lake in style. Along with his son, Tal Bachman and band, he showed the crowd that talent doesn’t fade with age. In town to promote his new album, By George By Bachman; an ode to his inspiration, The Beatles member, George Harrison. Bachman played hit after hit including a mash up streak of guitar heavy borrowed chart toppers such as “Whole lotta love” by Led Zepplin, threading them together seamlessly. Finishing the night on the Bachman Turner Overdrive hit “Taking Care of Business” after the crowd roared for an encore.

Bachman, who made his mark in history with a guitar, bought the last four guitars Les Paul made before Henry Juszkiewicz, the CEO of Gibson Guitars parted with the company.

In May, Gibsons Brand Inc., the legendary guitar company filed for bankruptcy, and questions began rising about what that meant for the future of rock music. Sales of the guitars in the U.S. declined from 1.5 million to one million a year. But Bachman says without worry that guitars aren’t going anywhere.

“Everything is cyclical, guitars are going to come back big time,” Bachman said. “If sales are declining I know that they are going to pick right back up, nothing is ever gone forever in this world and I think Les Paul is going to come back.”

Bachman believes innovation and a new era for the guitar may lie in the hands of the new generation that is making their own guitars, giving them the ability to give the instrument unique features.

“I know that recently a lot of younger guys are making their own guitars and that is a really niche market. They say, how many telecasters or strats do I really need? I have 12 of each, but if there is something that makes it (a guitar) special, a special kind of wood, or a special feature that I could modify to have pick ups or stuff like that.”

Bachman, a musical encyclopedia, shows off his knowledge on his CBC radio show, Vinyl Tap where he shares part of himself and the stories behind the music.

Bachman played once again Sunday night in Prince George, B.C. at Cariboo Rocks the North and will take the stage once again on Aug. 24 at Trois Rivieres en Blues at Cogeco Amphitheatre in Trois Rivieres, Quebec.

