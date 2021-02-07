The double scoop on Tickleberry’s opening in downtown Penticton

If you looking for a way to fight off those winter blues, enjoying your favourite ice cream cone just might do the trick. And lucky for you, a new shop just opened up in downtown Penticton.

Judging by the line-ups, it seems most locals already have the scoop about Tickleberry’s opening its downtown Penticton location earlier than expected. The shop opened on Feb. 1 where the old Starbucks used to be in the 200 block of Main Street, open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all the classic flavours like moose tracks, bubblegum, 50 shades of early grey and unicorn farts.

Tickleberry’s founder Dale Hoy chipped out the old Starbucks flooring to put in new tiles. The Hoys did most of the renovations themselves, turning the former coffee shop into a bright, new space featuring all the trinkets, purses, fudge and tasty treats for which Tickleberry’s in OK Falls is so famous.

The new location is also selling coffee and pastries, including cookies, muffins and brownies, some vegan and some gluten free. Each baked item has been named after an employee. They also have to-go lunches like freshly made pastas and salads.

But really, what we all come to Tickleberry’s for are the 30-plus flavours of towering ice cream.

So what are Tickleberry’s top ice cream sellers? Lime in da coconut, 50 shades of earl grey and break up tub, according to owner Kelsey Hoy. Top picks from suppliers are peanut butter binge and sea salt caramel.

The original Tickleberry’s in OK Falls will open March 1. The other Tickleberry stands at Skaha lake will open seasonally.

Tickleberry’s in OK Falls was created in 1987 by Dale and Jenette Hoy. It has been an iconic piece of Okanagan history every since, serving up 72 flavours.

Most Read