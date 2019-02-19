The Alternator calls for submissions for new Kelowna project

The Alternator is launching a new vending machine project for spring 2019

The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is seeking submission proposals for works to be included in the Alternator ArtMart, a vending machine that will make work by local artists.

The art will be available to purchase for $2 to $20, and will be installed in the Rotary Centre for the Arts in spring 2019.

“The Alternator ArtMart will provide a new venue for artists to show and sell their work in Kelowna, and for the public to discover and support the local arts community in a fun and memorable way,” said Lorna McParland, artistic and administrative director.

Works that will be accepted for the Alternator ArtMart for will represent a variety of mediums and themes, and will embody the Alternator’s focus on experimental contemporary art.

In keeping with the Alternator’s focus on supporting artists, those selected for participation in the project will receive an honorarium, production funds to assist with the creation of work, and a commission on all sales of work through the project.

The Alternator ArtMart is made possible by the support of the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Deadlines for submissions is March 18.

