The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

If you turn 21 today, you can celebrate more than just your “champagne birthday.”
If you subscribe to the belief that the Mayan Calendar began with a year 0 – then today marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.
If however, you believe the first year was recorded as year 1, then the 21st century started in 2001 which means 2022 has the honour of being the 21st year of this century.
Either way, people took to social media Thursday to share their incredulity at the rare alignment of numbers.
The next time a milestone of this kind comes around? January 22, 2122. This rare numeric moment comes at a unique moment in history – notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the first full day for new U.S. President Joe Biden.
Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.
— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 21, 2021
Just told Aidan (who loves numbers) that it’s the 21st day of the 21st year in the 21st century and how cool is that?! And he said, without missing a beat, “Yeah, but it’s cooler it’s @JoeBiden’s first full day in the @WhiteHouse.” Yep, he’s my son 😊!
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021
found out today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century and all I’ve managed to do today is change from one pair of sweats to a new one
— marajuana (@edumcatedthots) January 21, 2021
Tonight at 9-21
It will be the
21st minute of the
21st hour of the
21st day of the
21st year of the
21st century.
You're welcome. I have to lie down now 😶
— Colin Noone (@cogsie43) January 21, 2021
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.