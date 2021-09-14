Crowds pack Kings Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in Kelowna. The 1-day festival returns Oct. 2, 2021. (Denim on the Diamond/Facebook)

Thanks to the B.C. vax card, Denim on the Diamond still a go in Kelowna

Those hoping to attend the event will need to be fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

Less than a month from its planned showtime, Denim on the Diamond is officially returning.

With Interior Health lifting some orders on large gatherings as the province’s vaccine card program comes into effect, the local music festival is allowed to take the stage as planned on Oct. 2 — for fully vaccinated ticket-holders.

READ MORE: Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

The outdoor show at Kelowna’s Kings Stadium will feature performances from The Hunter Brothers, JJ Wilde, Yukon Blonde, Moontricks, The Royal Foundry, Shawnee Kish, Teigen Gayse and DJ Invizible.

Tickets for the event are still available at denimonthediamond.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusFestivalKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season
Next story
UPDATED: Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies after a private battle with cancer

Just Posted

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida are Moon vs Sun. (Courtesy Warner Music)
Chantal Kreviazuk, Raine Maida to play Lake Country

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

Crowds pack Kings Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in Kelowna. The 1-day festival returns Oct. 2, 2021. (Denim on the Diamond/Facebook)
Thanks to the B.C. vax card, Denim on the Diamond still a go in Kelowna

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna looks to nix farmland for new BC Transit bus barn