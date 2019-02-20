Teresa May talent agency opens in Kelowna

The agency will be holding an all ages open casting event Feb. 24

The Teresa May Agency has opened its doors to Kelowna’s bright talent.

The talent agency, founded by Teresa May launched to provide a service to the local film industry in its efforts to grow throughout the province.

“I discovered that there is a niche for bringing the film industry together with individuals who desire principle actor roles or those looking for roles as movie extras,” said May.

Teresa May Agency was created to connect people with production companies who need profiles of individuals for background extras, or for specific roles in upcoming movies being shot in the Okanagan. Many people she connects with in her large network of friends, associates and colleagues have expressed an interest in doing something fun and exciting, in addition to earning a little extra income.

RELATED: Creekside Theatre offers unique experience for cinephiles

There are no fees involved for participants. All that is required is the completion of a Casting Information Sheet found on her website. In addition to the central registry service, the agency will offer workshops, classes, seminars, professional photographers, makeup artists, and other film industry-related services.

Teresa will be hosting a Meet & Greet Sunday, Feb. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kanata Hotel & Conference Centre.

“Film industry leaders will speak about the roles they play, and explain how Okanagan residents can get involved,” said May.

RELATED: B.C. polar bear Agee bringing realistic touch to films in age of CGI

This invitation is for all individuals who have an interest in acting — those who have a desire to play a principle role in films or commercials and those interested in being a background extra. Those interested will have the opportunity to learn about the auditioning process and the acting profession. In addition, you can learn how to create that perfect photograph that will wow a casting director to get your face on the screen. No experience is required and all ages are welcome to attend.

For more information visit teresamayagency.com

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.