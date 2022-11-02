Take me home to a Rocky Mountain High Christmas in Kelowna

There will be three performances this November

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas comes to Kelowna this November. (COFB)

With Halloween over, many have already started their countdown to the holiday season.

And, in anticipation of the most festive time of year, John Denver fans will be excited to find out that A Rocky Mountain High Christmas is returning to Kelowna after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Denver’s composer/conductor/arranger Lee Holdridge will conduct special guests The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in the return and kick-off to the 2022 holiday season.

The musical will feature Canadian recording artists Rick and Steve Worrall, as well as guests Soprano Carmen Harris, actress/singer Delphine Litke, and Tenor Chad Abrahamson. Musicians from around the Okanagan will also take the stage, such as Sean Bray, Scott Grant, Brian McMahon, Chris Stevens, Susan Aylard, and Neville Bowman.

According to event organizers, Holdridge is best known for his arrangements for John Denver’s songs, including Annie’s song, Take me Home Country Roads, Calypso and Perhaps Love to name a few.

READ MORE: Rutland Middle School wins fourth rugby city championship

Holdridge has also written, arranged and conducted for many major recording artists including Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, John Denver, Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross, Natalie Cole, and many more.

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas will be performed over three days at the Kelowna Community Theatre from Nov. 24 to 26.

15 per cent of ticket sales are gifted to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Following the Kelowna performances, the show will carry on to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Click here to get your tickets.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasCity of KelownaKelowna