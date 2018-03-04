Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is proud to present this program of beauty, wit and charm that features music by Mozart and those inspired by him.

“Our guest artist is the remarkable Kevin Chen, who at the tender age of twelve is the youngest guest artist to ever grace our Masterworks stage,” said an OSO spokesperson.

Chen began piano studies at age five, and within a few short years he had won National competitions, been named to CBC’s 30 top classical musicians under 30 and placed runner up with the Montreal Symphony Concerto Competition.

“Kevin is also a prolific composer having written some eighty compositions,” said an OSO spokesperson. “And as if that wasn’t enough, Kevin can also solve a Rubik’s cube in 44 seconds flat. Prodigious indeed.”

Of course, one remarkable prodigy deserves another, the music of Mozart is featured in this program, including Symphony No. 9 – written when he was just sixteen – and his Piano Concerto No. 20 which was Chen’s request.

The second half of the program will feature Loud Sense, Chen’s latest composition for orchestra and the Pulcinella Suite by Igor Stravinsky.

In addition to being our featured performer and composer in our latest Masterworks Series, Chen will perform at the Symphony School shows, inspiring 4,500 Elementary school students throughout the Okanagan.

The OSO presents Prodigy, the fifth edition of The Chase Wines Mastwrworks Series, at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 9 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available for $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student online at www.okanagansymphony.com.

Related: OSO takes a trip through Italian goliaths

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artists run with the ball at Headbones

Just Posted

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Serwa injured in World Cup race

Coming off gold at the Olympics, Kelowa skier suffers concussion in Russia

Babies due soon for Kelowna rink

Jeff Richard and Dave Harper of the Geall rink are awaiting births of children while at the Brier

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

Speculators could invest in Lake Country

There could be an increased interest with the new speculation tax in Kelowna, said a realtor

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place and where this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Letter: A pipeline to the West Coast is a bad idea

Lake Country letter-writer says corporations are the only winners in pipeline debate

Kelowna volleyballers named all-stars

Both the women’s and men’s volleyball teams had players named as all-stars

Kelowna WHL grad’s historic CIS run

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie continued to win awards in his CIS career

Chiefs win Game 7 to get past Steam

Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL playoff series 4-3 over Summerland with win Saturday in Rutland.

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read