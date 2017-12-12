Swinging with the Stars gets underway

Swinging with the Stars marks a decade of fundraising for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association is proud to announce the 10th Anniversary of Swinging with the Stars March 10, 2018.

Ten years of fundraising is being marked with this year’s theme “Dancing Through the Decades” along with a showcase of past alumni and all the glitz and glamour the signature event has become known for.

The evening will set the stage for six dancers/couples and, new this year, three teams to strut their moves on the dance floor as part of the COHA fundraiser. Dancers are already fundraising and rehearsing to participate in the event, this year’s line up includes:

  • Husband and wife pair Laura Draycott (Wink-i-Wear) and Stephen Maser (Aura Wealth Management at Raymond James)
  • Husband and wife pair Lisa and Joe Kolar (TWP Fitness)
  • Martine Parent (Martini For all Occasions Wedding & Event Planning)
  • Marika Wolf(Re/Max Realty)
  • Shannelle Connell (Miss Universe Canada Delegate, International Speaker)
  • Sheri-Lee Turner-Krouzel and Curtis Krouzel (founders and proprietors, 50th Parallel Estate Winery)

An exciting addition this year as COHA celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Swinging with the Stars is with the addition of a new competition/category. There will be three teams participating with six to eight dancers in each team. The roster of teams includes:

  • Restore Vein & Skincare Centre
  • The November Project
  • Swinging with the Stars Alumni

During the coming months each dancer and team will be practicing their routines and fundraising in preparation for the big show on March 10th at the Delta Grand Hotel. Tickets to the 10th Anniversary of Swinging with the Stars presented by Jane Hoffman Group event are now on sale and can be purchased through our ticket coordinator, Kathy Krasnov, by phone 250.864.0533 or via email to kathykrasnov@gmail.com

