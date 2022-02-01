Sunflowers bloom on satellites for Vernon art show

Brigitte Red works on weaving cord through a mesh satellite. (Gallery Vertigo photo) Sharon Isaaks with a completed satellite dish, one of the art works on display at Gallery Vertigo for the month of February. (Gallery Vertigo photo) A large satellite dish painted by Michelle Loughery is one of many on display at Gallery Vertigo for the month of February. (Contributed)

Sunflowers sometimes pop up in unusual places after their seeds are dropped by birds. That’s definitely the case at a local art gallery.

Artists have splashed colourful images of the brilliant sunflower on old satellite dishes for the Seed by Seed art show at Gallery Vertigo Feb. 1-26.

The satellite show is part of a larger Sunflower Project, where the unusual canvasses will create an art trail as the seeds from a special mural. The mural will contain a reference to Coun. Dalvir Nahal, her community spirit and one of her favorite flowers, the sunflower.

“There is a group of engagement artists jumping onboard to get community art in a trail to help the downtown and connect to other areas,” artist Michelle Loughery said.

The ongoing movement is uniting artists and creating Wayfinding Art, which Loughery says builds community, infrastructure and leaves tourism legacies.

“Just like the mural project did decades ago, some of the same people are coming together again. It is absolutely a community art raising,” Loughery said.

“The ongoing trail is an opportunity for businesses and artists to build something together for years.”

The Sunflower Project – Seed by Seed Art Show at Gallery Vertigo (#102-3105 28th Ave.) displays more than 25 re-purposed art satellites. The gallery is seeking sponsorships for the exhibition as well as businesses willing to sponsor a satellite dish which they can then affix to their businesses. Funds raised from sponsorships will be used to complete the new wall mural, which will be located on the wall of radio station Pure Country, on 28th Avenue.

“Our hope is to begin this second phase in April or May of this year,” Gallery Vertigo’s Brigitte Red said.

READ MORE: Vernon mourns passing of beloved councillor

READ MORE: Lake Country gallery opens 2022 with trio of artists

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitartist