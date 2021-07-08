Summerland singer receives honours for musical excellence

Tiana Ferlizza has been pursuing musical theatre since she was seven

Tiana Ferlizza of Summerland has won accolades in the musical theatre and Canadian song categories during a recent provincial competition. (Contributed)

A Summerland singer has received accolades for her musical skill at the Provincial Excellence Canadian Vocal Class awards.

Tiana Ferlizza received top honours in provincial excellence in the musical theatre and Canadian song categories.

Ferlizza, 20, started with musical theatre at the age of seven. When she was 10, she began classical training under Lynne Leydier. She has also performed in numerous school musicals over the years.

Her musical skills have been recognized in the past. She has received numerous awards at the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival in past years. She also received the Summerland Blossom Pageant talent award in 2018, when she was named one of the Summerland princesses.

By the time she was in high school, Ferlizza knew she wanted to pursue a career in musical theatre. “It taps into the different parts of the arts that I love,” she said.

This fall, she will attend Sheridan College in Toronto, to pursue a four-year university degree program in musical theatre. She said the program will be demanding, and each year, only 35 students from across Canada are accepted.

Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges for Ferlizza. Because of the restrictions and directives, live performances could not proceed. As a result, she was not able to experience audience feedback while she was performing.

“I couldn’t share it with people,” she said. “Without a live audience, it is very difficult.”

