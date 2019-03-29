EXAMINING ART Barb Etter, left, and Marion Carrier examine one of Rick Gray’s black and white photographs at the opening reception for his exhibit, The Rehearsal. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland photograher shows Ballet Kelowna dancers

Rick Gray’s exhibit, The Rehearsal, on display at Summerland Arts Centre

An exhibit of black and white photography at the Summerland Arts Centre depicts the dancers of Ballet Kelowna.

Rick Gray’s exhibit, The Rehearsal, opened on Thursday evening and shows the movements of the dancers on the stage. There are 37 photographs in this exhibit.

“I love ballet. The emotion, elegance, athleticism, artistry, the movement of line and angles and all of this to wonderful music,” he said. “But it is the beautify of it which draws me in each and every time.”

RELATED: Summerland Arts Centre holds events for Pro-D Days

RELATED: Student artwork on display at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Gray used black and white phtography to remove what he calls “the busyness of colour” and to enhance the shapes and drama of the dancers.

“In a good photo, raw emotion is more important than details.”

Gray said the photography was a challenge because of the extremes of lighting and the element of the unexpected.

More examples of Gray’s photography can be found online at rickgrayphotography.ca.

The exhibit will be run until May 10. The Summerland Arts Centre, at 9525 Wharton St., Summerland, is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

Just Posted

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Kelowna Rockets announce Memorial Cup incentives for season tickets holders

The Memorial Cup returns to Kelowna May 2020

Kelowna council to consider endorsing controversial development plan

Businesses oppose Capri-Landmark Urban Centre Plan’s call to extend Sutherland Avenue

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Cannabis buildings taking too much ALR land, Lake Country council to consider bylaw

The District of Lake Country will consider an amendment to fall in line with the ALC

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Summerland photograher shows Ballet Kelowna dancers

Rick Gray’s exhibit, The Rehearsal, on display at Summerland Arts Centre

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Most Read