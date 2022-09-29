Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers signed to the newly formed Sakamoto Music label. (Contributed)

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers signed to the newly formed Sakamoto Music label. (Contributed)

Summerland music agency wins CCMA awards

Paul Biro of Summerland has received fourth award from industry association

For the third consecutive year, Sakamoto Agency has been named Booking Agency of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Association.

In addition, Paul Biro of Summerland, president and operating partner at the agency, has received his fourth award for Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year.

Biro, who has worked in the music industry for 30 years, is responsible for corporate management, artist touring and development and has played a major role in guiding breakout bands and artists, while continuing to book a roster of established and emerging artists and specialty shows.

“I am proud of the growth we are seeing as a business,” Biro said, adding that the agency has seen a noticeable increase in the number of shows they have booked this year.

“We retained all our staff during the pandemic, added two more full-time staff and our agency roster has grown from eight artists to 30. We have purposefully made the roster diverse and inclusive in keeping with our values,” he said. “Our growth is contributed to our incredible team who share a passion for artists and music as well as our value proposition and mission to do business in a way that is respectful to all parties.”

The company added capital partners Red Boot Entertainment Group, headed by entrepreneur Ken Wagner. This new partnership includes the Sakamoto touring business with Ron Sakamoto and Geoff Tanizawa and there is more activity and growth in arena and theatre touring planned for 2023.

The agency has also launched Sakamoto Music, a label subsidiary distributed by Warner Music Canada and led by Biro and Joelle May, director of promotions and artist services.

Sakamoto Music has signed Chris Buck (Band) and Aaron Goodvin to the label so far and is excited to expand the roster into 2023.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

