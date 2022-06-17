Summerland author’s thriller set in Thailand

Todd’s Guardians is seventh book under pen name of C. Edgar North

Todd’s Guardians, the latest book by C. Edgar North, is available in audio, ebook and print versions. (Glen Witter)

A Summerland author’s latest espionage thriller is set in Thailand in the late 1970s.

Todd’s Guardians is written by Glen Witter under the pen name of C. Edgar North.

The novel is about Todd Harris, a bomb design scientist who has been fighting cancer and whose fiance has left him. His twin sister convinces him to take a lectureship in Thailand.

While there, his presence comes to the attention of the Pakistan intelligence service and a plot develops to kidnap him in pursuit of nuclear weapon development secrets. The CIA learns of this and uses Todd in a plot to set back Pakistan’s bomb development.

Witter, a Summerland resident, has written six previous novels, all under the C. Edgar North pen name. His books are available in more than 170 countries in audio, ebook and print versions.

