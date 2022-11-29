ROOTSandBLUES Festival headliner Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Aug. 19, 2022. (File photo)

ROOTSandBLUES Festival headliner Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Aug. 19, 2022. (File photo)

Summer dreams of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival start with ticket sales

Tickets and camping passes will be available beginning Dec. 5

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is getting ready for a summer weekend of music and memories, beginning with upcoming ticket sales for the ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

The 31st year of the festival will take place the weekend of Aug. 17 to 20, 2023. Last year, the festival welcomed more than 30,000 music lovers, including more than 600 volunteers, food vendors, artisans and local suppliers.

“Our mission has always been to bring world-class and culturally diverse music to Salmon Arm, and we succeeded in that at our 30th annual festival last summer,” said artistic director Kevin Tobin. “This year, audiences can expect us to continue that legacy. We want the grounds to vibrate with the magic that happens when we celebrate together.”

With holiday gift-giving in mind, weekend and single-day passes as well as camping passes go on sale Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Early bird weekend passes range form $100 to $150 and 4-day camping passes start at $150.

There will be discounted pricing available for youth aged 13-24 and free entrance for children under 12 accompanied by an adult. The society is hoping to see generations of music lovers gathering to enjoy the festival in August.

Volunteer and vendor applications also open on Dec. 5.

For information and to buy tickets, visit www.rootsandblues.ca, call 250-833-4096 or come to the office Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 541 3rd St. SW, Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: In Photos: Back in the groove at Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES

READ MORE: ‘Skip-the-Dishes of private events’: Chef-at-home business launches in Okanagan

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live musicRoots and Blues FestivalSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hot hits of 2022: Apple Music unveils its most listened-to songs of the past year

Just Posted

Niteo Africa and the Rotary Club of Kelowna packed 20,000 pounds of books to send to Uganda for children’s literacy. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Contributed)
Kelowna charity that sends books to Africa receives donation from Rotary

The Kelowna Rockets host hockey’s top prospect Connor Bedard (pictured) and the Regina Pats on Tuesday night (Nov. 29) in front of the first sellout at Prospera Place in 2019 (Regan Bartel/Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets welcome the Bedard show to town in first sellout since 2019

Conceptual rendering of housing development planned along Highway 97 in Peachland. (District of Peachland)
Developer asked to reconsider housing project on Highway 97 in Peachland

Chez You chef Lucas Istace prepares dinner for a private party of 10 in West Kelowna. (Chez You/Submitted)
‘Skip-the-Dishes of private events’: Chef-at-home business launches in Okanagan