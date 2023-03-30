Sugary treats and fun for the family on tap as Kelowna’s MapleFest returns

Get your sweet tooth ready as MapleFest is returning to Kelowna.

The event will take place from April 27-30 for people to celebrate all to do with maple syrup. Presented by the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan, MapleFest provides many maple-themed activities and experiences.

Starting on Thursday, April 27, the festival will kick off with a screening of The Time Thief, a movie based on the book by Canadian author, storyteller, and musician Fred Pellerin. The movie will be shown at the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan and tickets range from $7-$15.

After a day off on Friday, the MapleFest Family Day and Rustic Market will take place on Saturday (April 29) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stuart Park with many family-friendly activities, games, workshops and more. Face painting, bouncy castles, and live music will also be on display as well as many food options including poutine and maple taffy on snow. Local companies will also be on-site selling their homemade goods. Admission is free.

On Sunday, the tradition of the sugar shack brunch continues at the Laurel Packinghouse. For anywhere from $8-$25, people can attend the brunch and enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, and maple-inspired dishes.

Folk band, the Old Time Fiddlers, will be providing live music throughout the brunch, which starts at 10 a.m. and finished around 1 p.m. This year marks the 44th annual MapleFest event in Kelowna.

For more information and tickets, visit the Kelowna MapleFest website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard might start in May

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Kelowna’s newest centenarian

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsKelownaOkanagan