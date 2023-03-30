Maplefest Kelowna is back from April 27-30. (Deon Nel Photography/Kelowna Maplefest/Contributed)

Maplefest Kelowna is back from April 27-30. (Deon Nel Photography/Kelowna Maplefest/Contributed)

Sugary treats and fun for the family on tap as Kelowna’s MapleFest returns

MapleFest returns from April 27-30

Get your sweet tooth ready as MapleFest is returning to Kelowna.

The event will take place from April 27-30 for people to celebrate all to do with maple syrup. Presented by the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan, MapleFest provides many maple-themed activities and experiences.

Starting on Thursday, April 27, the festival will kick off with a screening of The Time Thief, a movie based on the book by Canadian author, storyteller, and musician Fred Pellerin. The movie will be shown at the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan and tickets range from $7-$15.

After a day off on Friday, the MapleFest Family Day and Rustic Market will take place on Saturday (April 29) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stuart Park with many family-friendly activities, games, workshops and more. Face painting, bouncy castles, and live music will also be on display as well as many food options including poutine and maple taffy on snow. Local companies will also be on-site selling their homemade goods. Admission is free.

On Sunday, the tradition of the sugar shack brunch continues at the Laurel Packinghouse. For anywhere from $8-$25, people can attend the brunch and enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, and maple-inspired dishes.

Folk band, the Old Time Fiddlers, will be providing live music throughout the brunch, which starts at 10 a.m. and finished around 1 p.m. This year marks the 44th annual MapleFest event in Kelowna.

For more information and tickets, visit the Kelowna MapleFest website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard might start in May

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Kelowna’s newest centenarian

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Award-winning comic to perform in Cawston and Summerland

Just Posted

Maplefest Kelowna is back from April 27-30. (Deon Nel Photography/Kelowna Maplefest/Contributed)
Sugary treats and fun for the family on tap as Kelowna’s MapleFest returns

The Meet Me on Bernard program started in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Meet Me on Bernard in May: Kelowna council to look at early opening

Hamid Al Dergham outside of the Kelowna courthouse. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Jury to make decision in case of Kelowna delivery driver charged with sex assault

Mickey Schienle was celebrated by friends at a luncheon for her 100th birthday. (Submitted)
Happy Birthday to Kelowna’s newest centenarian

Pop-up banner image