Styx to make tour stop in Kelowna

The iconic band will be at Prospera Place on Oct. 8

American rock band Styx will be returning to Canada on a cross-country tour this fall, and are making a stop in Kelowna.

Kicking off in Victoria on Oct. 5 and joined on tour by Nancy Wilson of ‘Heart’ fame, Styx will be performing at Prospera Place on Oct. 8.

VIP packages will be available through the band’s website on March 29, while regular tickets will be sold as of April 1.

The tour will be used as a catalyst to promote Styx’s most recent album release, ‘Crash of the Crown’, written prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded through multiple lockdowns.

READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

READ MORE: Friends, family remember snowboarder with COSAR donation

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.