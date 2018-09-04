Seether will co-headline a tour with Stone Temple Pilots kicking off in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 23. Photo courtesy of SeetherOfficial/Instagram

Stone Temple Pilots/Seether kick off tour in the Okanagan

Co-headliners joined by Default and Age of Days in Penticton

Stone Temple Pilots and Seether have announced a co-headline tour, along with special guests Default and Age of Days, in Canada — kicking off Oct. 23 in Penticton, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

With over 50 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked No.3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like Sex Type Thing, Wicked Garden, and the Grammy-Award winning, Plush.

STP founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz, along with new lead vocalist, Jeff Gutt, released their seventh studio album, Stone Temple Pilots (2018), and just wrapped the Rev 3 tour to rave reviews.

Alt-metal rockers and multi-platinum selling band, Seether (Shaun Morgan, vocals/guitar; Dale Stewart, bass/vocals and John Humphrey, drums), released their seventh studio album, Poison The Parish, last year which debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart. Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, it marked the first album produced entirely by front man Shaun Morgan and was released through Morgan’s newly launched label imprint, Canine Riot Records (via Fantasy.) Since the release, the band has been touring non-stop across the world on their headlining Poison The Parish tour.

With 14 rock radio singles, including three No.1 hits, multi-award winning, platinum-certified Canadian rock band, Default is set to return to the road this fall.

Formed in 1999, the Juno Award winning group will reunite with multi-platinum, award-winning entertainer Dallas Smith at the helm, after amicably disbanding in 2013, following a career that saw meteoric success in North America and other parts of the world. Best known for their timeless hit Wasting My Time, which soared to No.1 in Canada and No.2 in the U.S., Default is; Smith (lead vocals), Jeremy Hora (lead guitar), Dave Benedict (bass) and Danny Craig (drums).

Canadian rockers Age of Days, best known for their Top 20 singles Afflicted and Bombs Away also join the tour for the first seven shows, in support of their new single Whatever.

General public on-sale begins Friday Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Individual VIP packages that include meet and greet with each band are available. Tickets are available in the price ranges of $42.50, $62.50 and $72.50 (plus applicable service charges). The only other B.C. stop on the tour is on Oct. 25 in Dawson Creek.

