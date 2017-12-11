Steve Miller and Peter Frampton headed to Kelowna

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller are headed to Kelowna April 18 as part of a multi-city North American tour.

“2017 was an amazingly beautiful, creative and rewarding music experience for our band and our audience,” said Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Miller, in a press release.

“The band and production crew are working on creating an even better concert experience for 2018 and plan on wading even deeper into the musical waters Peter Frampton and I enjoyed last summer. There is so much to explore and we are looking forward to seeing our friends in Canada and the States soon.”

Frampton is also enthused about the chance to tour with Miller.

“Having had such a fantastic tour together last summer, Steve and I decided to keep going this year,” he said. “Jamming together each night during Steve’s set is one of my favorite moments of the evening. Can’t wait to get back out there.”

Steve Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late ’60s. With albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World, Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music-and society-could be in the years to come.

Then, in the ’70s, Miller crafted a brand of rock ‘n’ roll music that was polished, exciting and irresistible, and that has dominated radio through today. Hit followed hit in an endless flow: “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love,” and “Abracadabra” among them. To this day, these songs are instantly recognizable when they come on the radio-and impossible not to sing along with.

The Steve Miller Band has played to more than 20 million people in the last 20 years. In addition to touring with his band, Miller is also contributing his time to serving on the welcoming committee of the Department of Musical Instruments of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and as a board member of Jazz at Lincoln Center, where he curates and hosts shows at both institutions celebrating blues, jazz and early American music.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Purchase through livenation.com or through Select Your Tickets at the Prospera Place Box Office, or online or charge by phone: 250-762-5050.

STEVE MILLER BAND 2018 SPRING TOUR DATES:

APRIL

14 – Victoria, BC – Save on Foods Centre

16 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

18 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

23 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

24 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

26 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

28 – New Town, ND – Four Bears Resort

