Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Shuswap Lake will rock again this May long weekend with a floating concert to kick off boating season.

This year’s floating festivities will be headlined by the Stampeders, a Canadian rock trio whose fame dates back to the 1970s.

“The Stampeders are Canadian icons, rock ‘n’ roll stars. We’re looking forward to them and they’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be another great concert,” said Waterway Houseboats operations manager Colleen Anderson.

The concert, scheduled for Saturday, May 18 and hosted by Sicamous’ Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies is free to anyone with a vessel capable of getting them out to the Cinnemousun Narrows.

Local act Breaking Curfew will serve as the opener before the Stampeders play.

Fitting well with the soundtrack coming from the speakers, the captains and crews of the Waterway houseboats on the lake taking in the concert are invited to decorate their vessels with a rock ‘n’ roll theme in mind. The Waterway boat with the best decorations will win their houseboat trip.

After some difficulty with wind blowing the boat which served as a stage for Trooper at last year’s show, the decision has been made to keep the houseboat stationary this year.

Fun, camaraderie and a celebration of the coming Summer are what the concert on the lake is all about, Anderson said.

“It’s about getting the season going. It does a brilliant job for Sicamous as well,” Anderson said.

