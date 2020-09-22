South Okanagan film production seeking extras

Change of Pace is a coming-of-age film set to begin shooting in Penticton Sept. 28, 2020. The film is currently seeking extras. (Change of Pace)

Change of Pace is set to begin filming in Penticton Sept. 28

A film that is set to be shot entirely in Penticton is seeking extras for multiple scenes.

Producers are encouraging people from all demographics to apply for various extra roles in the film.

Change of Pace, which starts production on Sept. 28 in Penticton, is described by producers as “a love letter to Canada.”

The modern, coming-of-age film pays homage to the 80’s with a quirky cast of characters. The movie is intended to encompass the appreciation of Penticton and its community.

The film recently booked Canadian actor Eric McCormack in a starring role.

Producers say they intend for the Okanagan landscape to stand out as its own character in the film.

And now, the people of Penticton can play a part too.

Scenes that need the most extras include a hockey game that will be filmed at the South Okanagan Events Centre and a cross country race.

To ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are met, the film’s production team is looking for groups of people within the same “COVID bubble” such as families, roommates and siblings.

Applicants will be asked to fill out a photo release/waiver form, a COVID-19 declaration form and provide contact tracing information. Hygiene and social distancing procedures will also be in place.

The film is currently seeking extras for shoots scheduled from Oct. 8 to 14.

To apply to be an extra in the film use the online application here.

