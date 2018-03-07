The Kiss by Coquitlam artist Serge Mozhnevsky symbolizing the unity of loving hearts is one of six pieces that make up the Penticton Public Sculptue Exhibit. Mark Brett/Western News

South Okanagan city looking for art for public exhibit

City of Penticton now accepting applications for 2018 exhibit

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Penticton public sculpture exhibition for the Front Street roundabout location.

Created in 2016, Penticton’s public sculpture exhibition is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. The 2018 exhibit will include six sculptures in total, five have been selected for locations along the Okanagan Lake waterfront and downtown areas.

“I dream of living in a Penticton where public art creates an increasing sense of place. Where public art is part of our lived experience when we walk, ride or drive. Where public art marks us as an ambitious, aspirant and generous society,” said Robin Robertson, chair of the arts, creative and cultural innovation committee and chair of the Penticton sculpture sub-committee. “Along with the City of Penticton, I invite sculptors to help us reimagine a traffic roundabout where streets become repositories for art and beauty.”

This is a second call for applications with requirements specific to the space and location and the deadline for submissions is April 15. A jury consisting of members of the committee and community representatives will review submissions and select one sculpture to be included in the exhibit and to be displayed in the Front Street roundabout.

The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year for public enjoyment.

Anyone interest in being a part of the program for 2018 can apply at www.penticton.ca/sculptures or send inquiries to committees@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2406.

OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

