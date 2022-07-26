Snowbirds soar through Penticton skies ahead of Peach Fest

Pentictonites were treated to several flybys from the Canadian Forces air team

Pentictonites were treated to several flights from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds ahead of their full show at Peach Fest Aug. 3.

The ariel demostration team took off from Penticton Airport making several circles over Okanagan Lake and down past Skaha Lake on Tuesday.

The Snowbirds make their return to Peach Fest on opening day on Wednesday Aug. 3 where they will put on a show above Okanagan Lake.

This is their first return to the popular festival since 2019 where fans saw them draw a heart in the sky above Okanagan beach.

The Snowbirds sent their love to the crowds on Okanagan Beach during the 2019 Peach Festival. (File photo)

The Snowbirds sent their love to the crowds on Okanagan Beach during the 2019 Peach Festival. (File photo)

READ MORE: Peach Fest kicks off with a big bang

Penticton

Previous story
‘Keep Breathing’ showrunners on the ‘extreme sport’ of shooting survival series in B.C.
Next story
B.C. man’s book co-authored by criminologist examines a life of murder and crime

Just Posted

(Greg Sabatino photo/Black Press File Photo)
Beat the heat with cooling stations around Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of revised development planned for 350 Doyle Avenue. (Zeidler Architecture)
Kelowna council approves 25-storey Doyle Avenue tower amid controversy

The UBCO campus tower is still planned for 46 storeys. (Photo/UBCO)
Make way: Kelowna UBCO tower passes public hearing hurdle

Photo taken with permission of a woman who had a seizure, due in part to the extreme heat in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna’s vulnerable want to shelter from heatwave, but bylaw requires they move